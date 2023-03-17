﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai unveils medical plans for women, children

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:49 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0
Shanghai will improve health care for women and children and make a plan for HPV vaccinations and screenings to get rid of cervical cancer.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:49 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0

The Shanghai Health Commission said it will increase women's and children's health services, autism screening, myopia and obesity intervention, as well as cervical cancer prevention and control.

The commission said it was working on an action plan to eliminate cervical cancer through HPV vaccination and widespread screening.

This year, a critical pregnant women and newborn child rescue network will be further enhanced, ensuring a faster and more efficient patient transfer. More training will be provided to grassroots medics in order to improve their ability to detect, diagnose and intervene on high-risk pregnant women.

Smart medicine is also being promoted by the commission, as are online birth certificate applications for newborns.

Last year, Shanghai rescued 99.1 percent of critically pregnant women and 93 percent of critically newborn babies.

Another 17 medical facilities were added to the city's congenital heart disease screening network, and 25,000 children with autism were screened and treated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     