﻿
From boat to table: How do king crabs end up on our plates?

﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
﻿
Hu Jun
﻿ Dai Qian
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Ma Xuefeng Alexander Bushroe Hu Jun Dai Qian Zhou Shengjie
  15:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0
At the Changxing Fishing Port, Shanghai's largest trading and breeding center for imported seafood, you'll see the efficient transportation of aquatic products.
  15:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0

Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Alexander Bushroe, Hu Jun, Dai Qian and Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Do you know how king crabs end up on our plates? At the Changxing Fishing Port, the largest trading and temporary breeding center for imported seafood in Shanghai, you'll see the efficient transportation of fresh aquatic products.



﻿
Follow Us

