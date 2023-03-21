1.3m students in Shanghai avail of after-school services

Ti Gong

Shanghai's education authorities said 1.33 million primary and middle school students, or 96 percent of students in the nine-year compulsory education, are receiving on-campus after-school services.



The Shanghai Education Commission found that 90 percent of parents are satisfied with free services.

The services were launched citywide two years ago to address the difficulties faced by working parents in caring for their children who leave school early and to reduce children's off-campus cramming program burdens.

Now, all local schools offer at least two hours of after-school services for students to do homework, sports, art, science, or cultural activities.

The campaign includes 95 percent of school teachers, 10,000 retired teachers, professionals, and staff from youth activity centers and non-academic training organizations.