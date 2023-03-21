﻿
News / Metro

It's a Baby House! Daycare centers now in local communities

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:42 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0
Shanghai is promoting "Baby House," a community-based daycare model, to benefit families with children under 3 years old, with a trial program in Jing'an District proving popular.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:42 UTC+8, 2023-03-21       0
It's a Baby House! Daycare centers now in local communities
Ti Gong

Children play with babysitters at the "Baby House" in Jiangning Subdistrict of Jing'an District.

"Baby House," a community-based daycare model, is being promoted in Shanghai to benefit families with children under 3 years old.

The trial program was first launched last year in Jiangning Road Subdistrict of downtown Jing'an District with a "Baby House" set up in an existing community building. It features clean rooms specially decorated for children, where they are accompanied with professional babysitters and can play with plenty of toys and other entertaining facilities.

Parents or grandparents can drop children there temporarily when they need to leave for some errands or work and pick them up on their way back. It can take care of 45 children at a time.

It also offers guidance on parenting skills for families via lectures and parent-child activities.

With the daycare center gaining popularity, the district has opened six more "Baby Houses."

According to Sun Hong, director of the Shanghai Education Commission's childcare division, the city will build more "Baby Houses" to host at least 15 percent of the total population aged 1-3 by 2025.

Shanghai is also increasing daycare services in kindergartens to ease the burden on parents and grandparents.

By the end of 2022, Shanghai had 1,708 kindergartens with 534,000 children, including 1,052 public ones that host 61.59 percent of the children. About 1,000 of the kindergartens also provide daycare services for children under 3 years old.

In total, the city now has 1,309 childcare facilities offering 58,000 seats.

This year, Shanghai plans to add at least 3,200 daycare spots in communities and 2,000 in kindergartens.

It aims to increase the supply of childcare spots from 2.12 per 1,000 residents to 4.5 per 1,000 by 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     