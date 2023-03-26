﻿
News / Metro

Turning a new leaf on treatment of skin diseases

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-26       0
An educational book providing physical and psychological guidance on rare skin diseases was released in Shanghai over the weekend.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:28 UTC+8, 2023-03-26       0

An educational book providing physical and psychological guidance on rare skin diseases was released in Shanghai over the weekend.

It is designed to raise social awareness about skin diseases and enhance patients' understanding.

Generalized Pustular Psoriasis, or GPP, is a rare disease with very low incidence in the world. In China, there are one to two GPP patients per 100,000 people. There are about 20,000 GPP patients in the nation.

People with GPP can suffer sudden flares with pustules covering large areas of the body with fever, shivers, intense itching, a rapid pulse, fatigue, headache, nausea, muscle weakness and joint pain.

Flares also can cause life-threatening complications such as organ failure and even death.

Since GPP is a rare disease, both the patients and even some doctors have limited understanding on the disease. Many patients get the diagnosis only after delays and frequent hospital visits, experts said.

Prevention and control

"The causes for GPP can be infections, stress, corticosteroid treatment withdrawal," said Dr Xu Jinhua from Huashan Hospital's dermatology department. "So it is important to promote the knowledge on GPP prevention and control among patients to reduce the risk of flares."

The book collects questions that patients care the most about, and provides direct and clear explanations.

It also offers tables and disease management forms to each patient to record their own condition to help them better control the disease as well as provide reference for doctors to give individualized treatment plan, said Dr Gao Xinghua from the First Hospital of China Medical University, the main editor of the book.

Huang Rufang, founder of Chinese Organization for Rare Disorders, added: "GPP imposes serious burden and pain to patients and their families. We hope the book can provide them with scientific understanding and raise their awareness to help them properly live with the disease with better life quality".

The organisation teamed up with Boehringer Ingelheim, Yinxing Rare Skin Disease (GPP) Cancer Center to jointly release the book.

Experts said GPP management is a long-term campaign. With the introduction of more innovative medicines and establishment of a comprehensive patient management system, patients are expected to enjoy a better life quality.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     