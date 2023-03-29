Party Secretary Chen meets with Bridgewater Associates founder

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with the founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, and his team from the United States on Tuesday.

Chen introduced the latest progress in Shanghai's economic and social development and the construction of an international financial center.

He said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn a magnificent blueprint for China's modernization in a Chinese style. As the economic center city of China, Shanghai is pushing for high-quality development, deepening high-level reform and opening up, accelerating the construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technological innovation center.

Shanghai will take more initiative to connect with high-standard international economic and trade rules, accelerate reforms and expand institutional opening up, and create a market-oriented, rule-based, and international first-class business environment for Chinese and foreign enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

Bridgewater Associates is a benchmark enterprise in the global asset management field. The city welcomes it to better play its professional advantages and bridge role, increase investment in Shanghai, continuously expand emerging business fields, bring more international advanced experience to Shanghai, better convey China's and Shanghai's firm determination to open up to the world, and promote more global enterprises to invest and develop in Shanghai for win-win development.

Dalio introduced Bridgewater's development in China and analysis of global economic trends. He said that after participating in the China Development High-Level Forum, he visited Shanghai to explore deepening cooperation and seeking common development, and fully felt China's and Shanghai's resolute determination and pragmatic actions to deepen opening up to the outside world.

Bridgewater is willing to give full play to its advantages and build platforms to enable global enterprises to have a more comprehensive understanding of China and Shanghai and achieve win-win cooperation through deepening investment cooperation, he said.





