Ocean Park helping with autism awareness

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area will open free of charge to people with autism and their families through April.

Ti Gong

A number of activities will also be held to raise social awareness of autism, the park operator said over the weekend.

April 2 marks World Autism Awareness Day. It is estimated that China has more than 10 million people with autism and the number is still climbing. There is still a lack of understanding, attention and care around the condition, the park operator said.

During the month, all parks and pavilions affiliated to Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd nationwide will open free for those with autism and their families.

Ti Gong

A raft of activities will be held to raise social awareness and help people with autism become involved in society.

As part of the campaign, nearly 1,000 people participated in a charity run at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park on Saturday.

Chinese short-track speed skating legend Yang Yang who also serves as a council member of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, and Olympic cycling champion Gong Jinjie, took part.

In April, autism healing bases will be unveiled at parks of Haichang with public welfare cooperation conducted to help children with autsim and raise social awareness.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park will seek paintings with ocean themes from children with autism and display them.

There are also frisbee activities for children with autism and their families.