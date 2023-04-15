﻿
News / Metro

Rescue station for terrestrial wildlife opens

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:17 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
In a gray container, three red-footed tortoises were taking a "nap" with a heating lamp making the temperature a comfortable 28 to 32 degrees.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:17 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Rescue station for terrestrial wildlife opens
Chen Xihan

Tortoises at the station

In a gray container, three red-footed tortoises are taking a "nap" with a heating lamp making the temperature a comfortable 28 to 32 degrees.

Nobody knows their background, but the container provides a shelter for them.

The center is Shanghai's first district-level accommodation and rescue station for terrestrial wildlife. It was established in the Pudong New Area recently, to provide a warm home for injured or abandoned animals.

The station inside Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom in Lujiazui area mainly receives insects, amphibians and reptiles, and it has already received quite a number of tortoises and lizards.

Rescue station for terrestrial wildlife opens
Chen Xihan

A rescued lizard

After their symptoms are stabilized, they may be released into the wild or, if they are a threat to the ecological system, handed over to authorities.

"Some were suffering from digestive tract diseases, injury or bacterial infection when they were sent to the station," said Ji Yuchao, a staffer.

The treatment will last between several weeks and months, according to Ji.

Acts like excessive intervention, random release and raising exotic pets pose potential hazards to the natural and ecological system, officials with the Pudong wildlife protection authorities said.

Although the public's awareness of protecting birds and wild mammals has significantly improved in recent years, their understanding and sense of protection for amphibians and insects, is still lacking, officials said.

Rescue station for terrestrial wildlife opens
Ti Gong

The station

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Lujiazui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     