Rescue station for terrestrial wildlife opens

Chen Xihan

In a gray container, three red-footed tortoises are taking a "nap" with a heating lamp making the temperature a comfortable 28 to 32 degrees.

Nobody knows their background, but the container provides a shelter for them.

The center is Shanghai's first district-level accommodation and rescue station for terrestrial wildlife. It was established in the Pudong New Area recently, to provide a warm home for injured or abandoned animals.

The station inside Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom in Lujiazui area mainly receives insects, amphibians and reptiles, and it has already received quite a number of tortoises and lizards.

After their symptoms are stabilized, they may be released into the wild or, if they are a threat to the ecological system, handed over to authorities.

"Some were suffering from digestive tract diseases, injury or bacterial infection when they were sent to the station," said Ji Yuchao, a staffer.

The treatment will last between several weeks and months, according to Ji.

Acts like excessive intervention, random release and raising exotic pets pose potential hazards to the natural and ecological system, officials with the Pudong wildlife protection authorities said.

Although the public's awareness of protecting birds and wild mammals has significantly improved in recent years, their understanding and sense of protection for amphibians and insects, is still lacking, officials said.