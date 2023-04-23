﻿
Take a walk down this new pedestrian street

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-23
A new pedestrian street was unveiled in downtown Changning District on Saturday.
Ti Gong

A large crowd was attracted to the IM Kaitian pedestrian street over the weekend.

A new pedestrian street was unveiled in downtown Changning District on Saturday.

The 100-meter Kaitian Road, which once housed the legendary No.10 Shanghai Steel Co, will be converted into a pedestrian street every weekend through mid-May featuring entertainment, markets and food stalls.

Night bazaars hosted by more than 50 brands, mainly featuring sports, pets and camping, will open along the street between Friday 9pm and Monday 6am through May 14.

The opening of the walking street is one of the preview events of Shanghai's annual Double Five Shopping Festival in early May, which aims to boost consumption with shopping, commercial and cultural events.

Ti Gong

A camping bazaar at the Kaitian pedestrian street in Changning.

The first "Sustainable Coffee Festival" also opened on the street. More than 20 coffee brands, including Tims and Peet's Coffee as well as domestic brands like VAN COFFEE, FUM, COFFEE IS will promote their drinks and the coffee culture through May 14.

The steel factory was established in 1956 as the biggest state-owned enterprise in Changning after incorporating several small local steel workshops. In its heydays, it produced a record of 400,000 tons of steel annually with more than 6,000 employees.

The factory was renovated into an art hub in 2005 and redeveloped into a commercial complex titled IM (Innovation Mix) Shanghai. The former main avenue inside the factory became Kaitian Road.

Ti Gong

Customers play table tennis during the coffee festival at the bazaar.

If you go:

Opening hours: Between 9pm on Friday and 6am on Monday

Date: Through May 14

Admission: Free

Address: Kaitian Road (near Huaihai Road W. and Kaixuan Road)

Transport: Metro Line 3, 4 and 10, Hongqiao Road Station

Ti Gong

The Kaitian pedestrian street opens from Friday to Monday next week.

Ti Gong

A frog tries to drum up business at a car boot sale fair.

﻿
﻿
