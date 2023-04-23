Cancer patients need more direction and support

Training for families about at-home care and nutrition for relatives with cancer, is one of a number of pressing needs, a health survey has revealed.

A classified medical service system, more information about cancer treatment, education on cancer patients' self management, and training for families about at-home caring and nutrition are most in need, according to a survey released on Sunday.

To have a better understanding of the needs of patients with cancer, Shanghai Medical and Health Development Research Center conducted the survey during this week's national cancer prevention and control week. It called for comprehensive support for cancer patients, including information, emotional and economic support.

Ti Gong

"Cancer prevention and control is a project covering the whole population, whole process and whole society," said Dr Ding Gang, director of Shanghai's International Medical Center's oncology department.



"We are going to communities to promote the knowledge of cancer prevention and theory on early screening, early diagnosis and early treatment.

"For cancer patients, a community-based health care and support system should be perfected."

He said research about cancer patients' nutrition has began in the Pudong New Area to look for the the best treatment model.

It will look at the combination of nutrition and multiple medical measures to enhance cancer patients' immunity and treatment outcomes, rising their life quality and prolonging survival.

There were 91,400 cases of cancer reported in the city in 2019, with an incidence of 623 in every 100,000 people. About 38,300 people died of cancer in the same year, making cancer the second most common cause of death for local residents following cerebro-cardiovascular disease.

The three most prevalent cancers in the city are lung cancer, colorectal cancer and thyroid cancer, according to the latest figures.