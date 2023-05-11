Yangpu innovation hub opens to public with outdoor bazaars

The Changyang Campus innovation park in Shanghai's Yangpu District opened its central lawn to the public on Thursday with a host of activities and art performances planned.

Ti Gong

The landmark park, which was renovated from the old Donghua cotton mill built in 1920, is home to more than 300 startup firms, including leading tech companies, such as the popular mobilized digital platforms Xiaohongshu, Dewu and linguistic teaching app Liulishuo.

The park now aims to develop its central lawn, covering over 7,000 square meters, equivalent to a standard football pitch, into a "backyard garden" for the young employees and nearby residents to relax, socialize and draw inspiration, according to the operator of the park.

The lawn has been renovated to remove the shrubs and expand the pedestrian paths to make it more accessible.

Ti Gong

A Lohas Campus bazaar will be held at the newly opened lawn from this Friday to Sunday, featuring a camping site, an outdoor cafe, recreational vehicles and a car boot sales market.

Future activities, including grassland yoga lessons, folk music performances and live podcast as well as a food, jazz music and animation film festivals will also be held in the park.

The former cotton mill, built by Japanese businessmen in 1920, was bought by the China cotton mill machine manufacturing company before it closed around 2000.

It was renovated into the innovation park in 2014, and in 2018 then Premier Li Keqiang suggested that the Changyang Campus become an international innovation hub.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Event: Lohas Campus



Site: Changyang Campus 长阳创谷

Date: May 12-14

Admission: Free

Address: 1687 Changyang Road