﻿
News / Metro

Yangpu innovation hub opens to public with outdoor bazaars

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
The Changyang Campus innovation park in Shanghai's Yangpu District opened its central lawn to the public on Thursday with a host of activities and art performances planned.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Yangpu innovation hub opens to public with outdoor bazaars
Ti Gong

A Lohas Campus bazaar will be held at the Changyang Campus in Shanghai's Yangpu District from this Friday to Sunday.

The Changyang Campus innovation park in Shanghai's Yangpu District opened its central lawn to the public on Thursday with a host of activities and art performances planned.

The landmark park, which was renovated from the old Donghua cotton mill built in 1920, is home to more than 300 startup firms, including leading tech companies, such as the popular mobilized digital platforms Xiaohongshu, Dewu and linguistic teaching app Liulishuo.

The park now aims to develop its central lawn, covering over 7,000 square meters, equivalent to a standard football pitch, into a "backyard garden" for the young employees and nearby residents to relax, socialize and draw inspiration, according to the operator of the park.

The lawn has been renovated to remove the shrubs and expand the pedestrian paths to make it more accessible.

Yangpu innovation hub opens to public with outdoor bazaars
Ti Gong

The central lawn of the Changyang Campus

A Lohas Campus bazaar will be held at the newly opened lawn from this Friday to Sunday, featuring a camping site, an outdoor cafe, recreational vehicles and a car boot sales market.

Future activities, including grassland yoga lessons, folk music performances and live podcast as well as a food, jazz music and animation film festivals will also be held in the park.

The former cotton mill, built by Japanese businessmen in 1920, was bought by the China cotton mill machine manufacturing company before it closed around 2000.

It was renovated into the innovation park in 2014, and in 2018 then Premier Li Keqiang suggested that the Changyang Campus become an international innovation hub.

Yangpu innovation hub opens to public with outdoor bazaars
Ti Gong

Shrubs have been removed from the lawn to make it more accessible to employees and residents.

If you go:

Event: Lohas Campus

Site: Changyang Campus 长阳创谷

Date: May 12-14

Admission: Free

Address: 1687 Changyang Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     