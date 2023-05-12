Tastes of future, today at Shanghai Digital Transformation Experience Hall

The 7,100-square-meter exhibition space demonstrates how the utilization of technologies from artificial intelligence to 5G can improve quality of life and governance efficiency.

Yao Minji / SHINE

Visitors can experience Shanghai's achievements in digital transformation from 610 items covering almost all aspects of daily life at the Shanghai Urban Digital Transformation Experience Hall, which opened in April in Yangpu District.

The 7,100-square-meter exhibition space demonstrates how the utilization of technologies from artificial intelligence to 5G can improve quality of life and governance efficiency.

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, the manufacturer of China's first home-built narrow-body C919 passenger jet, is among the 390 Shanghai-based companies showcasing their projects. Visitors can get a sense of its industrial metaverse-plus factory, before moving to nearby sites of metaverse robots from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, Ship Production Design (SPD) by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, and products from China's first smart "dark factory" at Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation's Lingang plant.

Yao Minji / SHINE

Shanghai has vigorously promoted digital transformation and vows to implement policies to support the national goal of becoming self-reliant in technology as it pursues its own plan of becoming a global science and technology hub.

Smart technologies are being developed across downtown districts and major transport hubs to boost digital urban management and cap the city's digital transformation strategy.

The experience hall demonstrates such strategy through five aspects – an overall coverage of different industries and application scenarios, latest innovations, unique Shanghai projects, top international and domestic technologies, and real-life applications.

If you go:

Open: Mondays-Fridays, 9:30-10:30am, 1:30-2:30pm, 3:30-4:30pm (closed on holidays)



Tel: 2311-9382 (for groups only)

Address: 465 Jingxing Road, Yangpu District

杨浦区景星路465号

How to get there: Metro Line 4 Yangshupu Road Station, Exit 4

Yao Minji / SHINE