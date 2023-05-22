﻿
AI software helps autistic teens create oil paintings

Local artists are using AI-generated content, or AICG, to help autistic children convert their original work into professional oil paintings.
Ti Gong

A teenager with autism creates a painting at the AIGC workshop in Xuhui.

Local artists are encouraged to use AI-generated content, or AICG, to help autistic children to create their own paintings.

Shanghai International Institute of Design and Innovation, Tongji University initiated the "Gift from AI" project in Hongmei Subdistrict in Xuhui over the weekend.

Supported by Tezign, a local tech company, the sketches of many autistic teenagers can be converted into professional oil paintings using the AIGC platform MuseDAM Playground.

It allows more children with autism to be able to take part in artistic creation even without any painting skills. These AIGC paintings will also become easier and more popular for charity sales, according to the institute.

Ti Gong

Professor Su Yunsheng, executive director of the institute, released an AIGC public welfare plan to invite designers, students and other professionals to jointly create artwork for charity, cultural heritage protection, and culture and tourism promotion.

During the event launch, renowned painter Juan Er guided some autistic children to use AI to create digital paintings.

More non-profit organizations, heritage skills masters, and artists are invited to take part in the AIGC project, according to Professor Su.

Ti Gong

Some AI created paintings based on the sketches of local autistic children.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Top ﻿
     