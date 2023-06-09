Belt and Road Film Week fosters film culture exchanges

As a part of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, the Belt and Road Film Week is celebrating diverse film culture from around the world.

Ti Gong

The Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance launched a new campaign on Friday that envisions a future collaboration in film culture exchange, amid the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Founded in 2018, the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance aims to make recommendations of films and promote exchanges among filmmakers. It now boasts members of 48 countries and 55 film festival institutions.

As an integral section of the ongoing film festival, the Belt and Road Film Week will run from June 9 to 18, featuring screening sessions, workshops and roundtable discussion attended by alliance representatives, industry professionals, filmmakers of shortlisted films.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the 5th anniversary of the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance.



"Festivals Bridge" Industry Workshop, a new training program, was launched on Friday. It aims to utilize the resources of the alliance to hold various film-themed activities, and create opportunities for domestic and international filmmakers and professionals to cooperate.

Ti Gong

This year's event will present 20 outstanding films from 20 countries and regions to film enthusiasts, eight of which are shortlisted for the Belt and Film Week nomination films including Belgium-made film "Baghdad Messi" and "Time Theorem" (or "Teorema de Tiempo") directed by Andres Kaise.

On Friday, the alliance signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Huaxia Film Distribution Co Ltd, to boost the future development of the Belt and Road Film Week.