527 events featuring intangible cultural heritages from the region

With China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day here, Shanghai will host 527 activities and events, featuring a variety of the region's intangible cultural heritages.
Ti Gong

Zhujiajiao watertown has a number of intangible cultural heritage items such as straw-weaving and apo (nanny) tea, a traditional gathering for elderly women that has been passed down for over 700 years.

Ti Gong

Shanghai History Museum

A massive display of intangible cultural heritages will be presented across Shanghai on June 10 with 527 activities, celebrating China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.

The day falls on the second Saturday of June each year.

Diverse activities will show the everlasting charm of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritages, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

A wool embroidery exhibition explores the exquisite works of Shanghai tapestry, a national-level intangible cultural heritage item. The exhibition will begin at the China Art Palace in the Pudong New Area on Saturday.

An exhibition featuring nearly 100 thangka from Sagya County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region will be held at the Shanghai History Museum and the Xuhui Art Museum.

Sagya in Xigaze Prefecture is representative of ancient Tibetan culture.

Traditional arts from Yangtze River Delta

An exhibition featuring a variety of intangible cultural heritage exhibits from Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang is ongoing at the Shanghai Qingpu Museum.

Ti Gong

A glimpse into the exhibition featuring a variety of intangible cultural heritages from Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang

Ti Gong

Visitors experience intangible cultural heritage techniques at the Shanghai Qingpu Museum.

It gives visitors a chance to experience the unique culture and flavor of Jiangnan, or regions in the south of the Yangtze River.

The exhibition comprises 148 pieces of intangible cultural heritage items from Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan, including the royal furniture inlaying technique dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Colorful Wujiang brocade works and Yaozhuang farmer paintings are also featured at the exhibition.

The royal furniture inlaying technique, an intangible cultural heritage from Qingpu, merges traditional Chinese painting, engraving and furniture-making techniques. It's a vivid expression of Chinese craftsmanship and their exquisite techniques combining jade inlaying and lacquer art.

Works featuring paper-cutting, qipao design, tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing, straw weaving, clay sculpture and shell carving techniques are also part of the display.

Music, bazaar, lecture

A Jiangnan sizhu music concert will be staged at Shanghai Fangta Park in Songjiang District on Saturday afternoon, while an intangible cultural heritage bazaar centered on traditional Chinese medicine will take place at Quyang Park in Hongkou District on Saturday morning.

Ti Gong

Jiangnan sizhu performance to be staged at Fangta Park

At Shanghai Wanping Theater in Xuhui District, performances combining traditional Chinese opera such as Peking, Kunju, Huju, Yueju and Huaiju will be staged over the weekend, luring opera fans.

A lecture on the history of Chinese brush work will be held at the Royal Workshop of Chinese Brush and Ink, a 4A national tourist attraction in Yangpu District, on Saturday.

Walking tours

Meanwhile, a number of culture-themed walking tours will be held on the day, covering cultural and tourism venues and historical buildings across the city.

"Shanghai boasts a rich collection of cultural heritage and the fusion of 'red' culture, haipai (Shanghai-style) culture and Jiangnan culture has become a distinctive signage of the city," said Xiang Yihai, deputy director of the administration and Shanghai Administration of Cultural Heritage.

Shanghai has 63 national-level and 251 municipal-level intangible cultural heritage items listed so far.

Its Peking Opera, Kunqu, guqin (plucked seven-string Chinese instrument), abacus calculation and paper-cutting have been on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Shanghai has also registered 3,467 immovable cultural relics.

Ti Gong

A walking tour in Longhua area of Xuhui District explores Peking Opera and Duoyunxuan woodblock watermark prints.

Ti Gong

A tour takes people to savor the cultural splendor of Yangpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
