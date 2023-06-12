Sakya showcased in bazaar, exhibitions and performances

A promotional event for picturesque Sakya County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region was held in Xuhui District, featuring a culture bazaar and performances.

A virtual journey through time and distance began in Xuhui District on Sunday, allowing Shanghai residents to appreciate the stunning picturesque scenery of Sakya County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The bazaar displayed thangka Buddhist art works, souvenirs, and authentic Sakya delicacies such as dried beef and highland barley food. Visitors were invited to experience thangka-style drawing and make Tibetan handiworks.

Performers from Sakya presented a feast for the eyes and ears.

In People's Square of Huangpu District, there is a special road sign marking the starting point of G318 National Highway. The highway begins at People's Square in the east and stretches to Shigatse in the west.

Sakya in Xigaze Prefecture is representative of ancient Tibetan culture. It is an important stop for tourists traveling to Tibet due to its profound history and culture, mysterious Sakya Monastery, traditional folk art, magic folklore and breathtaking beauty.

The Sakya Monastery, which enjoys almost the same fame as the Dunhuang Grottoes for its large collection of Buddhist scriptures, valuable porcelain and vivid murals, has a history of over 900 years. It was listed as a heritage protection site by the State Council in 1961.

Xuhui District has been pairing with Sakya to assist in its development in a national program for nearly 10 years.

To lure young travelers, the second season of Mount Everest wedding journeys were launched during the event.

Seven couples will travel to Shigatse for a group wedding at the foot of the snowy mountain.

If you go to Xuhui Art Museum :

Date: through July 2, 9am-5pm



Address: 1413 Huaihai Rd M, Xuhui District

徐汇区淮海中路1413号

At the same time, an art exhibition featuring more than 70 thangka works from Sakya kicked off at the Shanghai History Museum and the Xuhui Art Museum synchronously over the weekend upon China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.



Tibetan thangka was included in the first batch of national-level intangible cultural heritage listed by the State Council in 2006.

Thangka, a kind of colorful roll painting on cotton or silk, is known as the "encyclopedia of Tibet," and Sakya has played a significant role in the development of Tibetan thangka as the culture and art center of Tibet once.

Precious replicas from the collection of Sakya Monastery that depict the life of patriotic monk Phagspa (1235-1280) are also on display.

To connect the two exhibition venues, an art train on Metro Line 1 has been decorated featuring architecture of Sakya and iconic buildings in Xuhui such as the Normandie Apartments and Zikawei Library. It will run through July 10.

If you go to Shanghai History Museum:

Date: through August 10, 9am-5pm (closed on Monday)



Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District



黄浦区南京西路325号

