Mayor meets with Italian ambassador to strengthen economic and cultural ties

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the Italian Ambassador to China, Massimo Ambrosetti, and his delegation on Friday.

Gong said that China and Italy are both ancient civilizations and comprehensive strategic partners, with broad common interests and a solid foundation for cooperation. Shanghai is an important bridge for friendly exchanges between China and Italy, and the two places have conducted extensive exchanges and cooperation, achieving positive results.

Currently, Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence. We welcome Italian companies to expand their business layout in Shanghai, bring more new projects and technologies to Shanghai, and use the platform of the Import Expo to bring high-quality goods and services to Shanghai and China, the mayor said.

Italy is an important destination for Shanghai companies to "go global." We support Shanghai companies' investment in Italy and deepen cooperation with local companies. Italy has a globally renowned fashion capital and we hope to further expand art exchanges, strengthen creative cooperation, promote tourism, and build a bridge of friendship between the peoples of the two places through friendly cultural exchanges, Gong added.

Ambrosetti said that Italy and China represent ancient civilizations of the West and the East, and are also leaders in the field of innovation and creativity. As the economic center of China, Shanghai is a crucial partner for Italy's cooperation and a city where Italian companies are more concentrated.

They hope to strengthen economic and trade cooperation to contribute to the revitalization of the world economy. At the same time, they hope to deepen exchanges and people-to-people contacts in the fields of culture, art, urban planning, and scientific innovation.

They believe that exchanges in various fields will further consolidate the strategic cooperation relationship between Italy and China, and promote world prosperity and development.

The Italian Consul General in Shanghai, Tiziana D'Angelo, attended the meeting.





