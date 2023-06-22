﻿
News / Metro

Nightlife party celebrating Dragon Boat Festival at Sinan Mansions

The annual nightlife party was launched on Wednesday, which marked the Summer Solstice, featuring bazaars, outdoor music and exhibitions.
Ti Gong

People enjoy the nightlife party at Sinan Mansions.

The annual nightlife party at the historical Sinan Mansions was launched on Wednesday, which marked the Summer Solstice, featuring bazaars, outdoor music and exhibitions.

Artists, designers, painters, florists, chefs and coffee-making masters will interact with visitors during the three-day "Sinan Yé," or Sinan Night event for the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls today.

Jazz, folk, pop, rock, Peking Opera and classical music are performed at the plaza of the mansions between 3pm and 9pm for the annual summer music festival. More than 30 performances will be presented on two outdoor stages through Friday.

Ti Gong

Spectators listen to an outdoor concert from a foreign band.

Those who prefer a quieter nightlife can head to the Sinan Bookstore, settle in a seat and read in solitude till 9pm. Readers will receive a sachet as a Dragon Boat Festival gift.

Customers are also encouraged to learn heritage skills from master artisans, practice yoga and taste wines and snacks from across the world amidst the historical villas.

A modern sculpture art exhibition reflecting on the meaning of life has also opened at the Sinan Time Zone.

The mansions, the only wholly preserved historic garden villa complex downtown, include more than 50 historic villas in various styles. Many were former residences of celebrities such as poet Liu Yazi (1887-1958) and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang (1894-1961). Some of the mansions have been converted into hotels, cafés, restaurants and shops.

Ti Gong

Customers are encouraged to dress in hanfu to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival.

If you go:

Date: Through June 23, 3-9pm

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 532 Fuxing Road M.

复兴中路523号

Ti Gong

A Peking Opera actress poses with a young audience member after a performance at the mansions.

Source: SHINE
Special Reports
