﻿
News / Metro

Qingpu District honors revolutionary heroes with commemorative events

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Qingpu District features a series of commemorative events and activities, honoring Shanghai's revolutionary heroes, focusing on the work of China's historic united front.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Qingpu District honors revolutionary heroes with commemorative events
Ti Gong

Old newspapers on display

A series of commemorative activities paying tribute to revolutionary heroes will roll out in Qingpu District, with precious materials displayed.

The annual "Predecessors and City Memory" forum was held at the Shanghai Science Hall in Huangpu District on Sunday, focusing on united front work with the display of old newspapers and historic materials.

Precious video files of the first session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the founding ceremony of the People's Republic of China in 1949 were screened.

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the forum, and its topics have been expanded to other areas such as the city's history and development in addition to commemoration, said Yi Hua, director of the Shanghai Humanism Memorial Museum at Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu, one of the organizers of the forum.

"It leaves a precious legacy for the city, and promotes haipai (Shanghai-style) and 'red' culture," she said. "It also contributes to the protection of Shanghai's 'red' resources."

Recently, a commemorative event of New Zealand writer and educator Rewi Alley (1897-1987), known as an "old friend of the Chinese people," was held at the cemetery where there is a statue of Rewi.

More commemorative events will be held at the cemetery, focusing on the contributions of the united front work.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     