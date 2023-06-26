Qingpu District honors revolutionary heroes with commemorative events

Qingpu District features a series of commemorative events and activities, honoring Shanghai's revolutionary heroes, focusing on the work of China's historic united front.

Ti Gong

A series of commemorative activities paying tribute to revolutionary heroes will roll out in Qingpu District, with precious materials displayed.

The annual "Predecessors and City Memory" forum was held at the Shanghai Science Hall in Huangpu District on Sunday, focusing on united front work with the display of old newspapers and historic materials.

Precious video files of the first session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the founding ceremony of the People's Republic of China in 1949 were screened.

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the forum, and its topics have been expanded to other areas such as the city's history and development in addition to commemoration, said Yi Hua, director of the Shanghai Humanism Memorial Museum at Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery in Qingpu, one of the organizers of the forum.

"It leaves a precious legacy for the city, and promotes haipai (Shanghai-style) and 'red' culture," she said. "It also contributes to the protection of Shanghai's 'red' resources."

Recently, a commemorative event of New Zealand writer and educator Rewi Alley (1897-1987), known as an "old friend of the Chinese people," was held at the cemetery where there is a statue of Rewi.

More commemorative events will be held at the cemetery, focusing on the contributions of the united front work.