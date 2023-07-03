Shanghai starts 500 summer school classes,easing the burden on working parents

Shanghai has begun over 500 daycare and summer school classes, giving kids a fun and educational way to spend the summer, while relieving the burden faced by many working parents.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

More than 500 summer daycare classes for primary school students have been set up across the city this summer, enriching the summer life of children and tackling the dilemma of parents who need to work during the day.

The classes welcomed the first batch of students on Monday.

In total, 579 such classes are opened in the city this summer, running between July 3 and 21 and between July 24 and August 11 respectively.

Nearly 60,000 primary school students are estimated to benefit from these classes this summer.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The program originally started in 2014, and this year the number of classes hit a record, according to the Shanghai Youth League.

So far, 2,925 such classes have been set up, benefiting more than 280,000 primary school students in the city.

In Hongmei subdistrict of Xuhui District, three such classes opened on Monday and are ready to welcome 300 students this summer.

One of the classes has prepared a variety of activities from dance and painting to sports, paper making and film watching.

"We've also prepared activities such as lectures to enrich the summer life of children," said Mao Lingxin, an official with the subdistrict.

"We have extended the opening time to 6:30pm to satisfy the demand of parents," she added.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"The class arrangement is colorful and diverse," said a parent Zhu Ye.

"Both my husband and I need to work during the day, making it hard to take care of our son over the summer vacation," she said. "Our parents took care of him but they're sick these days."

"The summer daycare classes tackle a big headache for us," said Zhu.

The Shimen No.2 subdistrict in Jing'an District has prepared dough modeling, knot art, and Jinshan farmers' painting activities at the class as well as lectures.

"I'm interested in paper making, which is very fun," said Shen Huanyu, a student at the class who makes papercraft work.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fang Ling / SHINE

Fang Ling / SHINE

Fang Ling / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE