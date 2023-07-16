﻿
News / Metro

Jing'an event commemorates famed Shanghai Yueju master

From the display of Yueju Opera costumes to performances and a salon, a commemorative event paying tribute to famed Yueju master Qi Yaxian (1928-2003) was held in Jing'an District.
Ti Gong

The display of Yueju Opera costumes attracts visitors during a commemorative event paying tribute to famed Yueju master Qi Yaxian (1928-2003) held in Shanghai's Jing'an District.

From the display of Yueju Opera costumes to performances and a salon, a commemorative event paying tribute to famed Yueju master Qi Yaxian (1928-2003) was held in downtown Jing'an District on Sunday to promote traditional Chinese opera and unveil the everlasting charm of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage.

During the event, a piece of precious costume Qi once wore during her performance and now housed at the Shanghai Humanism Memorial Museum of Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery, as well as ticket stubs, records, books and cultural products were displayed at the Jing'an District Culture Center, attracting a large number of Yueju opera enthusiasts.

Ti Gong

A Yueju Opera performance during the event.

Zou Hong, a researcher of the center as well as a disciple of the Qi school of Yueju Opera and an inheritor of Yueju, a Shanghai intangible cultural heritage, performed zhezixi (episodes) of "The Legend of White Snake."

This year marks the centennial anniversary of female Yueju.

The Qi and Bi school, a classic school of Yueju, originated in Jing'an District and was established by Qi, born in Shanghai, and Bi Chunfang (1927-2016).

Ti Gong

Performance by children

In 2007, the Qi and Bi school of Yueju was elevated to the list of a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage from the district level.

The event was also among the latest efforts to promote the intangible cultural heritage as performances are currently being held on campus and at communities in the district.

Classes targeting white-collar workers are also organized.

Ti Gong

A hair accessory on display

"We hope to explore more gifted students to expand our team of young performers and cultivate inheritors of intangible cultural heritages," said Sheng Qinjuan, director of the culture center.

Gu Yongjia, a Yueju Opera performer who started off as an enthusiast, has been dedicated to the promotion of the opera for years.

She tried to revive the costume of Qi, which features velvet embroidery, and opened classes on short-video platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, where she also uploads videos.

"Yueju has a strong vitality at the grassroots," Gu said at the salon held during the event.

The event is part of a series of local activities held this year to honor nine renowned masters, including late Shanghai writer Cheng Naishan (1946-2013) and literati Zheng Zhenduo (1898-1958).

Ti Gong

A showcase of costumes

Ti Gong

A view of visitors enjoying the display of Yueju costumes.

Ti Gong

The event drew a big audience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
