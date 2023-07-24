﻿
Urban renewal to transform Xuhui into innovation hub

Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District unveils ambitious plans to enhance the Xujiahui commercial hub and introduce a cross-river cable car system on the West Bund.
Imaginechina

The bustling Xujiahui commercial hub in Shanghai's Xuhui District.

Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District is set to revitalize the Xujiahui commercial hub and introduce a cross-river cable car system on the West Bund, aiming to transform the areas into thriving scientific innovation hubs.

The district is seeking ideas globally on the plan for the Xujiahui core area, with the aim to improve transit lines and pedestrian systems for better transportation and shopping convenience, Xuhui government officials told a press briefing.

The key downtown commercial hub will improve its transit lines and pedestrian systems to make transportation and shopping more convenient, said Chen Yong, director of the district's commerce commission.

Key projects include the ongoing construction of the Xujiahui Central, which includes a 370-meter tower building on Hongqiao Road – set to be the tallest structure in Puxi, as well as renovations for the Pacific Department Store and Shanghai Sixth Department Store, Chen added.

The commercial zone, named after the Ming Dynasty scientist and scholar Xu Guangqi (1562-1633), was established in 1992.

A major facelift was launched in 2017 to connect the key malls with a skywalk and renovate some old shopping complexes to win back customers.

Imaginechina

A newly unveiled Xujiahui skywalk

Meanwhile, the West Bund waterfront along the Huangpu River plans to introduce a cross-river cable car system to enhance development.

The riverside region in Xuhui has transformed into a vibrant waterfront area from an industrial zone over the past decade.

The focus is on six major industrial clusters, including media and finance, to create a diverse and interconnected industrial landscape, according to Li Feiyu, executive deputy director of the management committee of the West Bund.

Improving public facilities is a priority, with plans to enhance transportation networks and develop a diverse waterfront commercial space, Li said, adding: "Cruise ship services and a cross-river cable car will provide convenient crossing options."

Imaginechina

Children play on the lawns at the West Bund waterfront.

Xuhui also aims to strengthen its industries by developing a sci-tech innovation axis in downtown. The goal is to attract more professionals, funds, and projects; exploring new ways for commercial development, according to the district government.

Xuhui is known for its "outward-oriented economy," with almost half of its tax revenue coming from foreign sources, Zhong Xiaoyong, deputy director of Xuhui, revealed.

It is home to 119 multinational company headquarters and 30 overseas research centers, ranking top among Shanghai's downtown districts.

To promote science and innovation, the district plans to renew its urban areas and develop science and technology streets and parks, supporting original innovation and technological transformation.

Furthermore, Xuhui has been a leader in artificial intelligence development. With almost 200 AI-related companies, it will continue to foster innovation in this field and unveil measures to support generative AI development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
