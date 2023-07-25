﻿
Half-hour drive from Yangpu to Hongqiao after Beiheng Passage opens next year

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:25 UTC+8, 2023-07-25
The structures of Beiheng Passage, a new east-west thoroughfare in Shanghai, were completed on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards its full opening in early 2024.
Ti Gong

A 15-meter mega-shield machine finished digging the eastern section of the Beiheng Passage on Tuesday.

The tunnel and road structures of Beiheng Passage, a new east-west thoroughfare in Shanghai, were completed on Tuesday, marking a significant step toward its full opening in early 2024.

A 15-meter mega-shield machine finished digging the eastern section of the passage, spanning 8.2 kilometers from Wenan Road in Jing'an District to Zhoujiazui and Neijiang roads in Yangpu District, Shanghai Chengtou Highway Investment Group, the main builder of the project, announced.

The construction of the east section posed challenges due to its location in the city center, with densely laid pipelines, limited workspace and intricate traffic organization, according to the group.

To overcome these challenges, the construction team utilized advanced micro-disturbance construction technology during the tunnel digging.

Inside the tunnel, plain concrete will be used without extra decorations, creating a simple and eco-friendly environment that promotes sustainable development in underground tunnel engineering.

The next phase will focus on internal structural work, including electromechanical installations, asphalt paving, traffic safety facilities, as well as conducting fire safety and traffic inspections, all leading to the tunnel's grand opening to the public in the first half of 2024.

Ti Gong

Plain concrete is used inside the tunnel without extra decorations.

The western part of Beiheng Passage, situated in the downtown area, has already opened, providing relief from traffic congestion between the Beihong Road roundabout on the Middle Ring Road and the Tianmu Road roundabout on the busy South-North Elevated Highway.

Once fully completed, the 19.1-kilometer road will connect Changning, Putuo, Jing'an, Huangpu, Hongkou and Yangpu districts, forming part of Shanghai's plan to establish three east-west and three north-south thoroughfares, aiming to improve traffic flow.

The passage is set to significantly reduce travel time, allowing drivers to reach Hongqiao International Airport from northern Yangpu District in just 30 minutes, compared to the current travel time of at least an hour.

Furthermore, Beiheng Passage will enhance connectivity between the Hongqiao transport hub and the Pudong New Area, fostering downtown area vibrancy and accelerating development in the city's northern districts, according to the group.

The new thoroughfare is expected to relieve traffic congestion on the parallel Yan'an Road Elevated Highway and the northern section of the city's Inner Ring Road, offering an alternative route for drivers.

Moreover, Beiheng Passage will play a crucial role in the integrated traffic network of the Yangtze River Delta region, connecting with the Shanghai-Changzhou Expressway through the Beidi Road Tunnel and the Elevated Highway, providing a swift channel for vehicles traveling from neighboring Jiangsu Province to downtown Shanghai and Pudong.

﻿
﻿
