Special care for expectant mothers in need of assistance

A blind pregnant woman thanked the staff at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital at Fudan University for their care and assistance throughout her pregnancy and delivery.

She gave birth to a baby girl on Friday and has been released from the hospital.

Ti Gong

"Even though I can't see, I feel safe here," the woman, surnamed Di, said.

According to Di, doctors provided her with extensive explanations and care throughout her pregnancy to alleviate her anxieties. The hospital also set up a green channel for impaired patients like her to cut down on waiting time and expedite the procedure.

"Medics took me to the delivery room ahead of schedule to familiarize myself with the environment. They also provided me with extra assistance during the delivery procedure, including describing the appearance of my baby girl once she was born. I'm moved," she said.

Medics also visited the ward to educate the family on topics such as nursing, bathing, and infant touch.

"Doctors' encouragement and instruction make me feel so confident and reassured," Di said.

The hospital has established a regular procedure for patients with special needs.

Medics assist special-needs patients in getting acquainted with the clinic, ward, and delivery room, as well as providing education on fall prevention and collaborating with families to provide mobility support and boost monitoring.

During labor, medics use language and touch to communicate with the patients and inform them of their situation to alleviate their anxiety.

After delivery, medics thoroughly describe the infant's behavior and facial traits to assist the new mother in becoming acquainted with and touching the newborn. Before being discharged, doctors provide specific instructions and guidance to the patients' families, as well as assistance with breastfeeding.

"In the past few years, we've gained a lot of experience in ensuring delivery safety for disabled pregnant women and established a complete system to help reduce their physical and psychological stress," said Dr. Gu Weirong.

"The medical process, facility arrangements, and human-centered care have all been updated to meet their demand and ensure their safety."

She said that the hospital has a green channel for special patients with hearing, eyesight, or physical disabilities, as well as those who do not speak Mandarin. Such patients are accompanied by specially trained personnel.

A pregnant woman with a right leg amputation who wished to give birth naturally in 2021 was able to do it because doctors assisted her in selecting a suitable body gesture after evaluation.