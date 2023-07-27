﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Tourism Festival to kick off in September

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
The 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the city's annual tourism extravaganza, will wow residents and travelers from around the world between September 16 and October 6 this year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
Shanghai Tourism Festival to kick off in September
Ti Gong

Charming night scenery of Suzhou Creek

The 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the city's annual tourism extravaganza, is ready to wow residents and travelers from around the world between September 16 and October 6 this year, local culture and tourism authorities announced on Thursday.

A bevy of hundred major spectacular cultural and tourist activities will be rolled out across the city during the period.

These activities will be spread over diversified fields from catering and accommodation to shopping and sports, and will highlight tours centering on the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, as well as local iconic architecture, intangible cultural heritage, performances, and exploring the city, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The festival will start with a float parade which will make a return after two years, with the floats touring around the Dishui Lake in the Lingang New Area during the National Day holiday.

A boat parade will add a splash of color to the Huangpu River during the festival.

From guofeng-style, or "traditional Chinese fashion," bazaars and music festivals to a forest carnival, a gourmet festival and camping activities, there will be something for everyone during the festival.

The festival will set up sub-venues in 12 cities in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi and Fujian provinces.

Shanghai Tourism Festival to kick off in September
Ti Gong

A performance during the opening ceremony (file photo)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
National Day holiday
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     