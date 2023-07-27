Shanghai Tourism Festival to kick off in September

The 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the city's annual tourism extravaganza, will wow residents and travelers from around the world between September 16 and October 6 this year.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the city's annual tourism extravaganza, is ready to wow residents and travelers from around the world between September 16 and October 6 this year, local culture and tourism authorities announced on Thursday.

A bevy of hundred major spectacular cultural and tourist activities will be rolled out across the city during the period.

These activities will be spread over diversified fields from catering and accommodation to shopping and sports, and will highlight tours centering on the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, as well as local iconic architecture, intangible cultural heritage, performances, and exploring the city, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The festival will start with a float parade which will make a return after two years, with the floats touring around the Dishui Lake in the Lingang New Area during the National Day holiday.

A boat parade will add a splash of color to the Huangpu River during the festival.

From guofeng-style, or "traditional Chinese fashion," bazaars and music festivals to a forest carnival, a gourmet festival and camping activities, there will be something for everyone during the festival.

The festival will set up sub-venues in 12 cities in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi and Fujian provinces.