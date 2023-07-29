Typhoon threat recedes but expect some rain

Shanghai's meteorological center has lifted its blue alert for Typhoon Doksuri, this year's fifth typhoon, as it weakened and moved farther away from the city.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The alert, the first blue alert for a typhoon this year in Shanghai, was issued at 5pm on Friday and lifted at 2pm on Saturday.

The typhoon moved from north Jiangxi Province to south Anhui Province on Saturday morning and weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression.

Forecasters said it's moving northwest at a speed of 25-30 kilometers per hour and will continue to weaken.

Despite the weakening of Doksuri, the surrounding areas may still experience strong winds and heavy rainfalls.

Under the influence of outer spiral rainbands of Typhoon Doksuri, Shanghai, especially the south-western parts, experienced obvious rain and strong winds on Friday and Saturday.

As Doksuri weakened and moves farther away, the city will be dominated by cloudy weather, with showers in some areas. But the meteorological center reminded residents to pay close attention to the weather forecasts and watch out for Khanun, the six typhoon this year.