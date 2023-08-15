﻿
2023 Shanghai Book Fair to kick off tomorrow

The main venue, Shanghai Exhibition Center, is abuzz with last-minute preparations as exhibitors and organizers work tirelessly to ensure a spectacular event.
The 2023 Shanghai Book Fair is set to kick off tomorrow. The main venue, Shanghai Exhibition Center, is abuzz with last-minute preparations as exhibitors and organizers work tirelessly to ensure a spectacular event.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 2023 Shanghai Book Fair will be held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from August 16 to 22.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The main sculpture at the book fair is presented in a style of paper-cutting.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

This year's guest of honor is Sichuan Province.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

English books will be available at discounted prices during the book fair.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Staff from exhibitors arrange books at site.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A worker moves a Chinese painting to a booth.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Some young performers rehearse for the Readers' Conference, which will make its first Shanghai Book Fair appearance. The event will invite renowned figures to share their reading experiences and life insights.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Workers set up a site plan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
