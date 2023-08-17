3rd China Tea Fair Shanghai to begin at month-end

The China Tea Fair Shanghai will be held at the World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in the Pudong New Area at the end of August to promote tea culture and activities.

The fragrance of tea will permeate in the air as the 3rd China Tea Fair Shanghai will be held in the Pudong New Area at the end of the month, promoting Chinese tea culture.

The four-day feast for tea sippers at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center will have 1,800 booths and gather nearly 70 famous tea production bases across the nation.

Covering 36,000 square meters, it will comprise 10 exhibition areas featuring various tea like white, Pu'er, red, green and black, as well as a display of clay pots, tea sets and other handicrafts.

One of the display areas will highlight the tea culture of the Han (206 BC-AD 220) and Tang (AD 618-907) dynasties.

There are also tea beverages and tea-related costumes at the fair.

About 20 activities celebrating traditional Chinese culture, blending guqin (plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) performances, calligraphy, poetry and tea elements will be held during the fair.

A forum on tea culture and several tea art competitions are also scheduled to promote the development of China's tea industry and culture.

Tea culture activities with a combination of Chinese philosophy such as Zen and Taoism will also be held as part of the fair.

The fair was suspended in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibition info:

Date: August 24-27, 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Venue: H1 and H2 pavilions, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center

Address: 1099 Guozhan Road, Pudong New Area

浦东新区国展路1099号