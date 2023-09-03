Daning inks co-operation deals with tech companies

Shanghai's Daning area has reached strategic partnership with domestic leading technology companies at a promotion event in Shenzhen.

The cooperation agreements were inked with Intellifusion, a leading AI company that was listed on the STAR market in April, and Yeqiudi, a leading MCN (multi-channel network) institution that operates the most popular basketball IP in China.

The event has attracted more than 110 renowned companies from across the world. More than two thirds of them are in the science and technology sectors, mainly engaged in data intelligence, biological medicine, and other emerging categories.

The deepening cooperation with Shenzhen is the latest move by Daning to fuel its transition to be an innovation hub. Since science and technology became the area's pillar industry in 2021, Daning has attracted more than 260 science and technology companies.

Daning is now home to 39 industrial parks, 28 office buildings and 11 regional headquarters of multinational companies.