Number of female researchers in city close to global level

The number of female researchers in Shanghai has increased nearly 40 percent to 98,300.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Almost three out of ten researchers in Shanghai are women, a report shows.

The number of female researchers in Shanghai increased nearly 40 percent to 98,300 in 2021, accounting for 28.49 percent of the city's total.

The share of women among total researchers was 2.57 percent higher than the nation's average level, with the city ranking in second place, only after Beijing.

Also, it was very close to the global level – 30 percent, according to data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics.

Of female researchers in Shanghai, 11.11 percent are academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering – China's highest national academic titles in science and engineering.

A set of favorable policies to encourage women to pursue science have been made in Shanghai. These include extending the age eligibility criteria for research projects, increasing share of females in decision-making, and increasing support to mothers.

The report was released at the Women Scientists Summit on Saturday during the Pujiang Innovation Forum.