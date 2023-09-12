﻿
Wet and windy in Shanghai as more rain forecast

After two days which saw afternoon showers, Shanghai will experience more rains and strong wind over the next four days, forecasters warned on Tuesday.
After two days which saw afternoon showers, Shanghai will experience more rains and strong wind over the next four days, forecasters warned on Tuesday.

Most areas in the city were hit by thundershowers on Tuesday afternoon, with the maximum hourly rainfall observed at 83 millimeters between 13:45pm and 14:45pm in Xuhang Town of suburban Jiading District.

The next four days will see more precipitation, accompanied by thunder and lightning as well as heavy rain and strong wind in some areas, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Service Center.

The rain will mainly occur from Wednesday afternoon to evening and Thursday evening to Friday morning, forecasters said.

Wednesday will be overcast to cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon, with the rainfall ranging from heavy to torrential in some areas. The temperature will be between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius.

From Wednesday to Friday, the average cumulative precipitation in the city is forecast to be 50 to 80 millimeters while it will reach 150mm in some areas of Chongming District. There will be moderate to heavy rain on Saturday.

Under the influence of the rain, the maximum temperature in the city will be between 28 and 29 degrees.

Sunday is predicted to be cloudy, with the mercury ranging between 24 and 30 degrees.

