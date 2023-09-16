Game-changing wall cleaning robot makes debut in Baoshan

Ti Gong

Technology that will transform high-rise maintenance citywide was unveiled by Hong Kong-based Circle Cat Robotics in Shanghai's Baoshan District on Saturday.

SKY WASH, an AI-powered robot, offers a scaffold-free solution for tall building cleaning, which is a significant departure from the labor-intensive methods in use today.



The robot's benefits include a 70 percent reduction in cleaning time compared to traditional methods and a 75 percent decrease in overall costs, which includes a half reduction in worker insurance expenses, according to the company.

Circle Cat signed an agreement with Nanda Smart City in Baoshan, establishing its mainland regional headquarters and research and development center. This partnership serves as the company's gateway to introducing its robot products to the mainland market.

During the signing ceremony, the project team conducted live demonstrations of the SKY WASH robot. The blue robot displayed nimble and precise movements on the Nanda Smart City Intelligent Center's exterior.

Company management shared insights into the growth potential for construction robots and their prospects in the mainland market.

Nanda, covering 6.3 square kilometers, is rising from the former Nanda Industrial Site, which was previously known for soil and air pollution.

According to its blueprint, the future digital city will feature parks, waterways and transit-oriented-development (TOD) projects, along with sprawling underground spaces for Metro stations and commercial facilities.

Baoshan is converting the area into an intelligent park and community with global architectural, urban planning and engineering firms.

As a core region for Shanghai's northern transformation campaign, which aims to turn the former iron steel industry hubs into scientific and innovation parks, Nanda has attracted a group of leading digital economy headquarters and industry leaders.

Furthermore, the smart city is becoming a magnet for companies in emerging sectors such as chip design, artificial intelligence, quantum technology and synthetic biology, contributing to the creation of an innovative "ecological rainforest."