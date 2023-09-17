Focus on better dental health for elderly

As high as 92 percent of locals between 65 and 74 years old have periodontal problems, while 94.3 percent have decayed teeth.

As high as 92 percent of locals between 65 and 74 years old have periodontal problems, while 94.3 percent have decayed teeth, according to the Shanghai Health Commission

This indicates the importance of dental health promotion and care among the elderly, which is the key target of this year's National Tooth Care Day on Wednesday.

The Commission will be organizing various consultations and educational events at communities and homes to promote health awareness of teeth and dental care, and teach proper tooth-care methods.

Dental disease is one of the common chronic diseases and has imposed serious challenge to the public health globally. According to the World Health Organization, nearly half of the world's population suffer dental problems.



Dental health is closely linked to the overall health.

Infection and inflammation in the oral cavity can lead to or worsen cardiovascular disease, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.

Common dental issues like decayed teeth and periodontal disease can not only influence chewing and speaking but also cause social and psychological disorders, the commission said.

Dental disease can affect the elderly more, and greatly reduce their life quality.

The city government has been focused on elderly people's dental health for years, and have enhanced the dental health database for elderly with hypertension and diabetes for management.

Dental disease prevention and control for the elderly have been included into the city's public health task.