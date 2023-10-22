Baoshan aims to become synthetic biology highland

Shanghai aims to become a global hub for innovative synthetic biology by 2030, with Baoshan serving as one of the two wings for manufacturing.

Ti Gong

Shanghai aims to become a global hub for innovative synthetic biology by 2030, with Baoshan serving as one of the two wings for manufacturing, an official said on Saturday.

Biomedicine is one of Shanghai's three leading industries, and the city is striving for the high-end, intelligent and international development of the industry, Liu Ping, deputy director of the city's Commission of Economy and Informatization, revealed at the 2023 Biomedicine Industry Innovation Conference in Baoshan.

The annual conference focuses on the future trends of the biopharmaceutical industry, offering suggestions for the flourishing development of the industry in Shanghai.

"Biomedicine has become a new driving force for high-quality development and industrial transformation in Baoshan," said Gao Yiyi, the director of Baoshan.

The northern district, once the iron-steel production base of the city, has become a significant hub for biopharmaceutical industry development, said Gao.

Key facilities include the Baoshan Pharmaceutical Valley and the Nanda Synthetic Biology Industrial Park, known as the only park in the city dedicated to synthetic biology.

The number of biopharmaceutical companies in Baoshan has quadrupled to more than 400 in three years. The average annual growth rate of industrial output value surpasses 53 percent.

A batch of new policies to support the development of the synthetic biology industry were announced during the event.

These policies cover research and development, transformation to industrialization, as well as aspects such as qualification certification, platform construction, financial services and talent services.

Over the next three years, Baoshan District will steadily progress toward the goal of achieving an annual output value exceeding 20 billion yuan in the biopharmaceutical industry, attracting core enterprises and unicorn companies from around the world, Gao said.

Baoshan also unveiled the first group of six parks for the synthetic biology industry, including the Oriental Life Pharmaceutical Valley, Guosheng Pharmaceutical Valley and Beijiao Future Industrial Park.