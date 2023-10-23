Curtains fall on Shanghai Children's Theater Festival

Over the course of 22 days, the first Shanghai International Children's Theater Festival staged 58 performances by eight groups from China and abroad.

Ti Gong

The first Shanghai International Children's Theater Festival concluded on Sunday evening with 58 performances by eight troupes from China and abroad over 22 days.

The plays from China, Russia, the UK, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Spain and Germany attracted more than 40,000 audiences.

During the closing ceremony at China Welfare Institute's Children's Art Theater, a program called "Ignite Imagination" was launched to seek play scripts for children and incubate additional high-quality performances for children.