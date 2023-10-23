Shanghai temple gives free 'longevity noodles' to elderly residents

Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple presented over 100,000 "longevity noodles" to residents for the Double Ninth Festival to promote public awareness and companionship for the elderly.

Ti Gong

People can make reservations on the temple's official WeChat account (shyufotemple_gf) and savor the veggie noodles at the temple's restaurant through Thursday. Those who cannot use smartphones can make reservations on site with their identity cards.

Meanwhile, dried noodles, customized by the temple dating back to the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), are being delivered to local elderly homes as well as to those living alone, physically challenged, retired soldiers, model workers and centenarians, beginning from Monday.

Ti Gong

The temple's Juequn Culture and Education Foundation launched the campaign to present noodles to the elderly in December 2020. The noodles are being sent to local communities, subdistricts, rescue stations and seniors' homes regularly.

Meanwhile, doctors are providing free medical consultations and health check-ups for the elderly at the temple.

Eating longevity noodles on one's birthday or on the Double Ninth Festival is a tradition of the Han majority dating back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220). The noodles are long and continuous, representing longevity.