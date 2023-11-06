Model of Fengjing Water Town unveiled by LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort at CIIE

An intricate model of Fengjing Water Town, which will be stationed at the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort's MINILAND, was unveiled during the 6th China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

An intricate model of Fengjing Water Town, which will be stationed at the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort's MINILAND, was unveiled on Monday afternoon during the 6th China International Import Expo, fusing local culture with an international theme park experience.

Built with 36,000 LEGO Bricks, the model serves as a tribute to the park's geographic location, interweaving regional architectural elements and the cultural tapestry of Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River).

MINILAND, the heart of every LEGOLAND® Park, is a perennial favorite, entirely crafted from the iconic LEGO® bricks.

In the design and development of the park, local culture and distinctive features take center stage. The design of the resort is a tribute to the iconic landmarks and the unique local lifestyle of the area, celebrating the natural splendor and urban street scenes of the Yangtze River Delta region.

At the CIIE booth, LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort will provide a preview of its iconic and classic attraction from the global LEGOLAND portfolio, the Dragon Coaster.

The Dragon Coaster is one of the most popular rides in LEGOLAND Parks around the world. Visitors will be able to enjoy an immersive experience of the classic Dragon Coaster through virtual reality.

Located in Jinshan District, LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort will cover approximately 31.8 hectares, operated by Merlin Entertainment. It will comprise a LEGOLAND theme park and a themed hotel, offering a number of interactive rides, shows and attractions. The park will let kids and adults play, ride, climb, build and learn together, while integrating popular LEGOLAND attractions with Chinese traditional culture, local Shanghai features and Jiangnan water town elements. It aims to provide a unique immersive theme park experience for visitors from around the world.

Ti Gong

It will consist of eight themed areas, covering most of the signature and popular attractions and rides from LEGOLAND Parks around the world, creating a diverse and immersive theme park experience for both local families and tourists.

Notably, it will be the first LEGOLAND park to feature a well-known Lego product-line based on the timeless Chinese legend "The Monkey King."

The project has been incorporated into Shanghai's 14th Five-Year Plan outline, featuring prominently in the city's major initiatives and the roster of significant foreign investment projects.

"We're excited to unveil the amazing architecture of the Yangtze River Delta region in LEGO form, in our brand new MINILAND for LEGOLAND Shanghai," said John Jakobsen, chief operating officer of LEGOLAND® Resorts.

"We're excited about transforming the LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort into a cultural tourism landmark. China is an important growth market for us and we look forward to expanding our presence here with this important step in our growth strategy."

Earlier in September, LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort announced the completion of piling and the start of its main construction, marking a new milestone for the project.

"This miniature world is designed to authentically showcase the architectural and cultural tapestry of the Yangtze River Delta region, and we have every confidence that visitors, whether from across China or around the globe, will be inspired and thoroughly entertained by these exceptional attractions," said Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.