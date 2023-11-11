Conservation Festival will leave you bug eyed

The annual Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival opened on Saturday, featuring a variety of environmental protection and science popularization activities.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The annual Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival opened on Saturday, featuring a variety of environmental protection and science knowledge promotion activities, both online and offline.

In a tradition of the festival, Chinese singer Dai Jun, who is this year's ambassador, shared his experience and thoughts about nature conservation.

He called on the public to get involved in nature protection and contribute to the establishment of an "ecological city."

At the Shanghai Natural History Museum in Jing'an District, an exhibition featuring the display of about 450 insect specimen and 20 paintings, as well as art installations and VR experience activities, will run through the end of this year.







Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A roundtable conference is scheduled on Sunday in Qingpu District, inviting experts to discuss the integration of eco-friendly systems and green development in the Yangtze River Delta region.

A bazaar on biodiversity will be held at Xiangyang Park in Xuhui District on November 14, with zoos, botanical gardens and forest parks across the city hosting a number of science activities during the festival.

A photography exhibition featuring 100 photos selected from about 2,900 works, focusing on Shanghai's ecological development, will run between November 11 and 17 in the Lujiazui area.

At the same time, nature and science films will be screened at the Shanghai Natural History Museum and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum as well as local communities and schools.

With the theme "Building a beautiful Shanghai where humans and nature coexist in harmony," the festival will run through November 17.