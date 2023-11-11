Art Waterfront International Forum out of this world

An Art Waterfront International Forum, with the theme "Public Art as Social Engagement," was held in the West Bund area on Friday.

An Art Waterfront International Forum, with the theme "Public Art as Social Engagement," was held in the West Bund area on Friday.

This marks the debut and trial operation of the West Bund Orbit, a new art landmark along the waterfront in Xuhui District.

With its open visual design and innovative architectural structure, the Orbit encourages visitors to explore interactively and wander freely, "like cosmic stars in an orbit, making people truly become part of the public art."

Designed by world renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick, the facade of the building is composed of flowing "tracks" that connect with each other and gracefully intertwine like rhythmic "ribbons."

The interior design was led by architect Yu Ting from Wutopia Lab, continuing the rotating and ascending textures of the exterior, making Orbit an "inside-out" building, and an extension of urban culture with diverse artistic, fashionable and cultural exchange activities.

It is the first public art architecture of West Bund Financial Hub developed by Hongkong Land.

As the new fashion and art landmark along Huangpu River, Orbit resonates with the leisure riverside lifestyle of Xuhui, allowing people to enjoy the panoramic view of the urban scenic riverside landscape and feel the openness and inclusiveness of the city.

It will empower the West Bund to build Asia's most beautiful art corridor while setting a benchmark for urban evolution.

Boasting 1.4 kilometers of waterfront landscape along the riverside, the West Bund Financial Hub aims to create an immersive public art atmosphere that is borderless and open to all.

It brings together master-level artworks and emerging artistic trends while seamlessly integrating artistic elements into the waterfront space.

In addition to existing professional art activities in the West Bund area, it will incorporate diverse culture and tourism experiences, with the integration of more large-scale festive events to boost public participation so as to create an open and holistic art experience.

As an integral part of the 10th edition of West Bund Art & Design and the Shanghai Art Week, West Bund Financial Hub collaborated with West Bund Art & Design to engage internationally-renowned and authoritative figures from various fields through the Art Waterfront International Forum.

The role of public art is becoming increasingly prominent in the process of urban development.

From beautifying urban spaces to upgrading local cultures, public art continuously inspires brand-new imaginations of urban spaces while sparking innovative creativity and vitality.

The forum gathered esteemed museum directors, curators, art collectors and urban developers from around the world, interweaving the rich tapestry of public art planning experiences from multiple global waterfront cities in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and China.

Through multi-perspective dialogues, it explored the multifaceted roles public art plays in bringing positive influences to cities and communities while fostering prosperous community development.

Among its objectives was to foster the exchange of ideas within the art industry, stimulate economic and cultural development through art, and inspire an ideal waterfront lifestyle in harmony with the city's rhythm.

Beginning with the inaugural public art architecture 'Orbit,' West Bund Financial Hub will kick start the creation of a "Public Art Waterfront," said Hongkong Land.

At the same time, through the Art Waterfront International Forum, it has initiated the "Enlightenment Program" with a commitment to collaborate with major art museums and curators to foster effective urban planning, and facilitate diverse in-depth discussions among global waterfront cities.

In the future, the West Bund Financial Hub will continue to drive exchanges and collaborations within the global art industry, strengthen the development of art spaces, and integrate art and fashion to empower urban renewal and industrial development.