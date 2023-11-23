Aerospace firms fly high as Shanghai Airshow takes off

Leading aerospace companies from China and overseas are displaying their latest technologies, products and solutions in commercial aviation at the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Airshow.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Leading aerospace companies from China and overseas are displaying their latest technologies, products and solutions in commercial aviation at the 2023 Shanghai Airshow, which raised its curtain at the Shanghai Exhibition Center on Thursday.

The show, focusing on the entire commercial aviation industry chain, features more than 200 exhibitors, including major industrial players such as the Aviation Industry Corp of China, Aero Engine Corp of China, China Eastern Airlines, and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, along with global giants such as Airbus, GE Aerospace, Liebherr, Dassault Systèmes and United Engine Corp (UEC).

Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors to the show can have a close look at models of China's domestically developed aircraft, such as AG600, ARJ21 and C919, and Airbus' A330neo, the latest version of the A330 Family, and the latest single-aisle aircraft A220.

And especially noteworthy is the showcase of CJ1000A and CJ2000 stimulation models – China's first large passenger aircraft engines, along with models of GE Aerospace's LEAP engine and Russian United Engine Corp's independently developed high-bypass ratio turbofan engine PD-14. This marks an unprecedented meeting of major players in the history of international aviation engines.

Dong Jun / SHINE

With the industry moving towards a green transformation, some exhibitors are showcasing their vehicles with clean energy.

Among its aviation group equipment and integrated solutions, China Eastern Aviation Equipment Integration Co is displaying its hydrogen-powered baggage tractor, which will be put into use for the first time at Beijing Daxing International Airport soon.

Some companies are offering new services for Belt and Road Initiative countries. Liu Ting, director of operation management at China Flight General Aviation Co, said the company has been helping train pilots in BRI countries to help enhance their strength in aviation services.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Additionally, the airshow will also host conferences with a focus on discussing aviation engine technology and the development of the civil aircraft materials industry. Around 20 academicians and more than 1,000 industry experts, scholars and representatives will gather to discuss new developments in the commercial aviation industry.

The three-day professional expo will open free for the general public on Saturday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

If you go:

Date: November 25, 9am-3pm (with entry closing at 2pm)



Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center 上海展览中心

Address: Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd.M 延安中路1000号