Yangpu Initiative launched to preserve industrial legacy

  16:51 UTC+8, 2023-11-23       0
Cultural heritage bureaus from 11 Chinese provinces and cities launched the "Shanghai Yangpu Initiative" to conserve industrial legacy.
Ti Gong

Officials jointly release the "Yangpu Initiative" for the protection and inheritance of industrial heritage.

Cultural heritage bureaus from 11 Chinese provinces and cities launched the "Shanghai Yangpu Initiative," which focuses on the preservation and transmission of industrial legacy.

Launched on Wednesday, the program promotes public access to industrial heritage sites, emphasizing their importance in cultural services and social education. It strives to improve the quality of urban space and the quality of life in cities by making industrial legacy a public space for inhabitants.

They announced the cooperative endeavor at the Yangpu National Cultural Heritage Utilization Demonstration Zone Conference.

Officials from Shanghai's Yangpu District, northwest Shaanxi Province's Yan'an City, Zhejiang's Hangzhou, and south Guangdong's Chaozhou recounted their experiences. They presented their proposals for utilizing cultural heritage and received expert feedback.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Liu Duo emphasized the city's efforts to transform the Yangpu shoreline into a "Life Show Belt."

The waterfront, once a cornerstone of China's industrial revolution, will be designated as a national demonstration zone for the preservation and adaptive reuse of industrial heritage sites.

This 15.5-kilometer riverbank area along the Huangpu River is known as the cradle of modern industries, and home to the country's first water, power, shipbuilding and textile companies.

The joint endeavor included several key strategies for industrial heritage protection, such as extending the industrial heritage timeframe, broadening the types of heritage examined, and prioritizing the rescue of all heritage elements.

The strategy also encourages the appropriate use of industrial heritage. This includes incorporating these areas into urban development, improving public access, and investigating their compatibility with green, low-carbon development initiatives.

The program also proposes rejuvenating industrial history through digital preservation, the development of themed travel routes, and the integration of cultural heritage with tourism and education.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
