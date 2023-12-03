Cold weather, respiratory diseases warning for asthma sufferers

Doctors are warning people with asthma to take care due to the drop in temperature, and recent spike of respiratory diseases like flu and pneumonia.

Dry air in winter, temperature difference within the day, and prevalence of respiratory diseases have resulted in a rising number of people suffering asthma attacks. Usual symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Serious attacks can cause death.

Asthma is one of a major chronic disease whose incidence among people aged 20 and older is 4.2 percent in China, that is 45.7 million people. And the incidence keeps rising. Nearly 70 percent of the patients are not diagnosed. Most diagnosed patients do not receive regular treatment and 55 to 70 percent of patients fail to keep the disease under control.

Ti Gong

"People with asthma, especially those in middle or serious condition, can feel chest sickness during the change of seasons or temperature change,"said Dr Su Nan from China-Japan Friendship Hospital. "This influences their normal work and study and even endangers their life.



"I have a patient with 20 years of asthma, who suffered worsening symptoms after catching the flu recently and was sent to ICU for rescue."

Dr Tang Wei, from Shanghai's Rujin Hospital's respiratory disease department, said there is a rising number of asthma patients in outpatient clinics.

"The cold front and infection of other respiratory diseases causes a frequent outbreak of asthma," she said.

Doctors said patients with asthma are likely to suffer an attack under the influence of bacteria, virus and other allergens in the environment.

Checks for detailed asthma classification and precise treatment through targeted medicine is available for better asthma control. Patients also should arouse awareness such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, wearing masks, avoiding contact with allergens and receiving targeted treatment.

It is important to keep warm and reduce outings at night in winter.