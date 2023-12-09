Restaurant gets a coffee roast over use-by date

A western cuisine restaurant in downtown Jing'an District has been fined more 50,000 yuan (US$6,977) for selling coffee past its expiry date.

Magnet Restaurant at Shanghai Joy City was found to be selling expired drip bag coffee.

The coffee, manufactured in October 2021, had an 18-month shelf life, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Moreover, the coffee was labeled as "organic" but did not have a correct certification.

The restaurant was fined 55,000 yuan, with illegal profits confiscated for violation of China's food safety law and organic products authentication management regulations, according to the administration.