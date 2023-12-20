News / Metro

HKRI Taikoo Hui Mall accused of illegally collecting consumers' personal information

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
The HKRI Taikoo Hui mall has been ordered to cease illegally collecting consumer data for its parking fee.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0

The HKRI Taikoo Hui Mall in Jing'an District has been ordered to make amends for illegally gathering personal information from customers for its parking fee charging service.

Following a crackdown by local authorities on excessive gathering of consumers' personal information, the mall was found to be failing to post "clean codes" for billing parking fees.

The mall had been duping customers into following its WeChat account, and its privacy policy demanded consumers' approval to enter their ID card data, according to local cyber security authorities on Tuesday night.

The mall declined to make amends in an early meeting and would face penalties under China's personal information protection law if its misbehavior continues, according to authorities.

In July, the city's authorities started a coordinated crackdown on the excessive collection of personal information from consumers after the Shanghai Consumer Council revealed that over half of the 140 shopping malls evaluated had privacy issues when customers scanned QR codes to pay parking fees.

When consumers scanned a code to pay the costs, they were expected to register for mandatory membership or provide personal information such as their names and cellphone numbers.

A guideline was then issued to govern the market.

So far, over 1,700 shopping malls, hotels, and hospitals throughout the city have installed "clean codes" signs, which allow direct payment when people scan the code.

According to officials, continuous patrols and inspections will take place.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
HKRI Taikoo Hui
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     