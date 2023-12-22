Shanghai Archives highlights Belt and Road Initiative

Exhibition on the Silk Road and the city's modern development features over 250 documents, artifacts, photos and videos, including a miniature replica of Zheng He's treasure ship.

Zhang Yongzhe

Shanghai Archives launched a special exhibition about the ancient Silk Road and Shanghai's practice of China's Belt and Road Initiative on Friday.

The exhibition, co-hosted by First Historical Archives of China, Shanghai Archives and China Maritime Museum, marks this year's 10th anniversary of the initiative.

The exhibition showcases the enduring spirit of the Silk Road and fosters a shared value and understanding for high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The exhibition also underlines Shanghai's commitment to becoming an influential socialist international metropolis and its role in the national strategy.

The exhibition narrates the history of the ancient Silk Road and Shanghai's modern development. It features over 250 documents, artifacts, photos and videos. About 80 percent of the exhibits are on display in Shanghai for the first time.

Highlighted items include a miniature replica of the treasure ship of Zheng He, who led seven voyages during the early 15th-century Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and documents reflecting trade between China and Russia, North Korea, Afghanistan and Thailand during the voyages.

The exhibition also highlights Shanghai's advancements in shipping, manufacturing, and education.

Zhang Yongzhe

If you go:

Date: Through late April, 2024



Site: Shanghai Archives

Address: 811 Qiancheng Road

Admission: Free

Reservation: Through official WeChat account "dacqbjb" (档案春秋)

Public Transport: Longyang Road Station, Metro Line 2, 18 and 16