Building long in the tooth, but dentists champing at the bit

The Shanghai Stomatological Hospital re-opened its services on Sunday in a 90-year-old building after renovations were completed.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Stomatological Hospital re-opened its services on Sunday in a 90-year-old building after renovations were completed.

The original building of China State Bank on No 342 Beijing Road E. was honored in the city's heritage architecture in 1994.

The hospital's predecessor Shanghai Dental Disease Prevention and Treatment Hospital was moved into the building in 1956, covering its second to fifth floor. However, the lobby and main entrance were used by other entities in the hospital, forcing patients to enter the hospital by a side door.

Ti Gong

After the renovation, patients can enter the hospital by its main entrance. In addition to receiving high-end medical services, people can now appreciate its art deco style as well as 90-year-old vault (which is a cultural relic), the hospital said.

In addition, the hospital has introduced a disease-based multidisciplinary consultation and service format, where patients need to travel between departments. Medics in different majors are in the same clinic to solve patients' problems.

Apart from medical practice, the hospital also established a health education base at the site, where residents can undergo education and consultations on dental health.

Ti Gong

More info:

Address: 342 Beijing Road E.

Service hours: 8am to 5pm from Monday to Sunday. Only outpatient service.

Consultation hotline: 63509092 (Only Chinese now, bilingual service will be available soon)

Medics language ability: bilingual.

Insurance: government-run medical insurance, commercial insurance.

Ti Gong