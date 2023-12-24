End to cold snap for the last week of 2023

The last week of the Year 2023 will be dry and warm, with it sunny to cloudy on Monday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

It will be sunny to cloudy on Monday with lows standing at minus 2 degrees Celsius in the downtown areas and minus 4 to minus 7 in the suburbs. The highest temperature will be around 7 degrees.

With the end of this round of cold weather, the temperature will return to about 10 degrees Celsius from Tuesday and reach 13 to 15 degrees in the late part of this week, while the lows will also be 4 to 8 degrees, according to local weathermen.

In addition to the rise in temperature, it will be sunny or cloudy the entire week.

Though the temperature is rising, it will still be cold in the early morning. Health authorities alert the elderly not to go out for morning exercises too early and carry out proper warm-up and preparation before leaving home.