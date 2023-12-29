News / Metro

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai

Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:32 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
A visual journey through literary artistry and cultural evolution unfolds in the captivating 'Beauty of Books in China' exhibition at the Shanghai Library.
Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:32 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
SSI ļʱ

Many individuals find themselves enchanted by a book not just for its content but also for its intricate design. Whether it's the unique dimensions, captivating color palette, or the book itself resembling a masterpiece of art.

Take, for instance, "My Vocabulary Notebook," featuring a distinct package – a white cover adorned with a vibrant array of words and an accompanying canvas bag in matching hues, sporting a blue circle on the front with the book's title. The drawstring, adorned in Chinese red, adds an extra touch.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

'My Vocabulary Book' contains essays, poetry, fiction, and journals.

Another captivating example is "Orders." This essay collection is presented in an antique thread binding, evoking the appearance of an ancient tome with a cover crafted from wrapping paper. A vintage-style order form is thoughtfully designed and printed on the cover, complementing the title. Unlike conventional books, it incorporates images between the preface and table of contents. Awarded first prize in the 2015 "The Beauty of Books in China" and the exclusive Gold Award in 2016 for "The Beauty of Books in the World," this book's design is truly exceptional.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai

'Orders' has won designs for its design.

For those eager to delve into these aesthetically pleasing books, a visit to the Shanghai Library is a must-do.

The 20th review exhibition of "The Beauty of Books in China" opened on December 28 at the second exhibition hall of the Shanghai Library.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The exhibition area is on the second floor of the Shanghai Library.

Many award-winning books are showcased as collectibles during the exhibition, ensuring their preservation and protection.

Notable examples include "Shen Congwen and his hometown West Hunan," designed by Yuan Yinchang; "Three Sisters," designed by A Hai; and "Our Story: A Memoir of Life and Love in China," designed by Zhu Yinchun and Yi Ran.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

The novel 'Our Story: A Memoir of Life and Love in China' is part of the exhibition.

In addition, some designers have generously donated their works for open display, allowing the public to touch and peruse the books hands-on.

One intriguing piece is the "Shanghai Character Record: A Hundred Years of Chinese Character Design Archives," which features fonts used by famous Chinese director Kar Wai Wong during the filming of "2046."

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

An intriguing archive of Chinese character designs documents the diverse typography in Shanghai.

Another book, "Unrelinquished Affection," lacks a table of contents and is entirely handwritten. When positioned upright, the entire book takes the shape of a flower when unfolded.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

The book "Unrelinquished Affection" contains the author's initial design drafts and reflective notes.

Worth mentioning is the specially arranged collector's edition of "Dream of The Red Mansions," hand-painted by Sun Wen during the Qing Dynasty. Sun spent 36 years painstakingly creating 230 large-scale paintings. Visitors wear specially provided white velvet gloves to peruse the art album.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

Visitors, wearing gloves, carefully peruse 'Dream of The Red Mansions,' hand-painted by Sun Wen during the Qing Dynasty.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

An inside page of 'Dream of The Red Mansions,' hand-painted by Sun Wen during the Qing Dynasty.

Established in 2003, the connection and exchange between the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Press and Publication and the German book art foundation led to the annual "The Beauty of Books in China" selection, which has been held successfully for 21 sessions, with participation in the evaluation of the "The Beauty of Books in the World."

This exhibition presents 471 award-winning works from the past 20 years of "The Beauty of Books in China" and over 70 award-winning works from the "The Beauty of Books in the World."

The 25 books honored with the title of "The Beauty of Books in China" in this exhibition represent the most advanced level of book design in China. They will participate in the 2024 "The Beauty of Books in the World " selection in Leipzig, Germany.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

Visitors flip through a pop-up book called 'A Little Orchard Owned by My Younger Brother,' illustrating charming scenes unique to the countryside.

In the past 19 years, "The Beauty of Books in China" have consistently submitted 446 books for "The Beauty of Books in the World" selection. Among then, 23 works have received awards, with two receiving the prestigious "Gold Award" recognition.

"We can compare some books from 20 years ago," said Zhu Junbo, deputy director of the Beauty of Books in China Jury, in an interview. "At that time, the material conditions were not very good, and paper options were limited. However, the development of new printing and material technologies laid the foundation for our data design. This led to a leap in development, and over the past 20 years, we have won 23 awards in Leipzig, Germany.

"Beijing, Shanghai, and Nanjing are strongholds in design. However, Sichuan, Hunan, and Guangxi have also achieved excellent results, and even remote areas have seen development. This phenomenon highlights the cultural temperament demonstrated by our country, which has a profound cultural heritage," he added.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

The book 'Gao Lifeng' belongs to the category of art and photography.

Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

This poetry collection is by Paul Celan.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors can explore a wealth of content, including publications featuring relevant readings, engaging design forums, new book releases, and insightful book symposiums. This immersive experience offers the publishing industry and readers a chance to revel in an aesthetic exhibition and partake in meaningful exchanges – a true feast for book enthusiasts.



Beauty of Books in China exhibition unveiled in Shanghai
Zhu Yile

The book 'Dutch Modern Poetry Selection' is part of teh exhibition.

Exhibition info

Date: Dec 28, 2023-Feb 28, 2024

Opening hours: 9am-5pm (Tuesday-Sunday); 1:30pm-5pm (Monday)

Venue: 2nd Exhibition Hall, Shanghai Library | 上海图书馆第二展厅

Address: 1555 Huaihai Rd M. | 淮海中路1555号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     