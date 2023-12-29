News / Metro

Former top lawmaker of Shanghai arrested over suspected bribe-taking

  Tian Shengjie
  16:14 UTC+8, 2023-12-29
Dong Yunhu, formerly top lawmaker of Shanghai, has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate announced on Friday.

The case was transferred to prosecutors following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said in a statement.

Further investigation into the case is underway, it added.

Dong, 61, was head of the Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, when the case surfaced.

Dong was kicked out of the Party and dismissed from public office over "severe violations of Party disciplines and the law," according to a statement issued On December 12.

The statement said the investigators found that Dong illegally traded memberships of the political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

His breach of rules included offering favors to individuals in job promotions, trading power for sex and money, meddling in judicial activities, and taking advantage of his positions to benefit others in loans, land sales, and business operations. He also accepted large amounts of money and property in return, the statement said.

