News / Metro

Shanghai Conservatory of Music to open historical buildings to the public

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
Shanghai Conservatory of Music will open its renovated historic buildings to the public in an attempt to showcase its history and its musical culture.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0

Starting January 1, the Shanghai Conservatory of Music will open its renovated historical buildings to the public, inviting locals to experience its academic atmosphere and learn about the conservatory's history and culture.

Since last year, the conservatory has been removing its walls in order to better connect with the community. Six of its historical structures were recently renovated. Three of them, The Music Castle, Meiyu Building, and Shanghai Urban Music Hall, will be open to the public on January 1.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei.

Pre-visit appointments are essential due to the facilities' restricted capacity. For appointments and further information, follow the conservatory's official WeChat account, "shcm1927."

The Music Castle (No. 1131 Huaihai Rd. M) is a garden mansion built in the Bavarian style between 1905 and 1911. It was assigned to the conservatory in 1958.

He Luting, former dean of the conservatory, briefly worked at the venue. A unique exhibition has been set up in the Music Castle to commemorate He's 120th anniversary. It showcases cabinets, tables, stools, and some of the furniture he used. The castle will host lectures, salons, conferences, and other events in the future.

Shanghai Conservatory of Music to open historical buildings to the public
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The interior of the Music Castle

He studied with Chinese musician Huang Tzu and Russian composer Alexander Tcherepnin at the conservatory. Since the early 1930s, he composed songs for Chinese films, some of which are still famous today. He died in 1999, and the main performance hall of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music bears his name.

The Meiyu Building (No. 1189 Huaihai Rd. M) is a 1936 British-style garden home. The building is hosting a "Musical Instruments Along the Silk Road" exhibition through March 28, which features ancient instruments divided into three sections: drums, wind instruments, and string instruments.

Shanghai Conservatory of Music to open historical buildings to the public
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An exhibition, "Musical Instruments Along the Silk Road," is currently ongoing at the Meiyu Building.

The Shanghai Urban Music Hall (No. 1209 Huaihai Rd M) was constructed in the French Renaissance style in 1912. The ground-floor space is adorned with a dozen glass mirrors, earning it the moniker "Mirror Hall."

Following refurbishment, the facility not only regained its old appearance but also its musical functions. Salon-style chamber music concerts will be held to provide visitors with an exquisite and one-of-a-kind musical experience.

In the future, the conservatory will progressively offer the remaining three ancient buildings to the public.

Shanghai Conservatory of Music to open historical buildings to the public
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Chamber concerts at the Shanghai Urban Music Hall

"Like other universities in Shanghai, our conservatory welcomes individuals who want to take a stroll around campus," conservatory spokesman Tang Junjie said.

"By opening the historical buildings to the public, citizens can have a better understanding of our history and experience the beauty of the fusion of architecture, music, and culture," he said.

The conservatory, which opened in 1927, was China's first higher-education music institution. It evolved from the National Conservatory of Music and was renamed multiple times until being given its current name in 1956.

Shanghai Conservatory of Music to open historical buildings to the public
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai Urban Music Hall

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     