Shanghai Conservatory of Music to open historical buildings to the public

Shanghai Conservatory of Music will open its renovated historic buildings to the public in an attempt to showcase its history and its musical culture.

Starting January 1, the Shanghai Conservatory of Music will open its renovated historical buildings to the public, inviting locals to experience its academic atmosphere and learn about the conservatory's history and culture.

Since last year, the conservatory has been removing its walls in order to better connect with the community. Six of its historical structures were recently renovated. Three of them, The Music Castle, Meiyu Building, and Shanghai Urban Music Hall, will be open to the public on January 1.

Pre-visit appointments are essential due to the facilities' restricted capacity. For appointments and further information, follow the conservatory's official WeChat account, "shcm1927."

The Music Castle (No. 1131 Huaihai Rd. M) is a garden mansion built in the Bavarian style between 1905 and 1911. It was assigned to the conservatory in 1958.

He Luting, former dean of the conservatory, briefly worked at the venue. A unique exhibition has been set up in the Music Castle to commemorate He's 120th anniversary. It showcases cabinets, tables, stools, and some of the furniture he used. The castle will host lectures, salons, conferences, and other events in the future.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

He studied with Chinese musician Huang Tzu and Russian composer Alexander Tcherepnin at the conservatory. Since the early 1930s, he composed songs for Chinese films, some of which are still famous today. He died in 1999, and the main performance hall of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music bears his name.

The Meiyu Building (No. 1189 Huaihai Rd. M) is a 1936 British-style garden home. The building is hosting a "Musical Instruments Along the Silk Road" exhibition through March 28, which features ancient instruments divided into three sections: drums, wind instruments, and string instruments.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai Urban Music Hall (No. 1209 Huaihai Rd M) was constructed in the French Renaissance style in 1912. The ground-floor space is adorned with a dozen glass mirrors, earning it the moniker "Mirror Hall."

Following refurbishment, the facility not only regained its old appearance but also its musical functions. Salon-style chamber music concerts will be held to provide visitors with an exquisite and one-of-a-kind musical experience.

In the future, the conservatory will progressively offer the remaining three ancient buildings to the public.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"Like other universities in Shanghai, our conservatory welcomes individuals who want to take a stroll around campus," conservatory spokesman Tang Junjie said.

"By opening the historical buildings to the public, citizens can have a better understanding of our history and experience the beauty of the fusion of architecture, music, and culture," he said.

The conservatory, which opened in 1927, was China's first higher-education music institution. It evolved from the National Conservatory of Music and was renamed multiple times until being given its current name in 1956.